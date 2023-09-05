Furthermore, the upward trajectory of the USD/JPY pair could experience support as investors are still factoring in the odds of a quarter basis points (bps) rate hike by the Fed. However, Japan’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY trades above 146.50 as bulls gear up for another upward move - September 4, 2023
- USD/JPY closes above 146.00, bulls prepare for another upwards leg - September 4, 2023
- Usd/Jpy Technical Analysis: Weak Yen Continues To Fluctuate - September 4, 2023