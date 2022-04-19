USD/JPY trades at 20 years highs; how far can it go?

USD/JPY reaches a 20-year high Elliott Waves suggests the rally may stall soon USD/JPY in an impulsive formation The story of the year so far in the FX market is the Japanese yen’s meltdown. All JPY …
