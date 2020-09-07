USD/JPY is trading in a 25-pip range on Monday. Markets remain quiet amid Labor Day holiday in the US. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory above 93.00. The USD/JPY pair is having a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY trades flat on the day above 106.00 amid thin trading conditions - September 7, 2020
- USD/JPY: How the market reacts to the two month downtrend will be key this week - September 7, 2020
- USD/JPY: Abenomics inability to boost inflation entails stronger yen – MUFG - September 7, 2020