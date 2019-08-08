10-year US Treasury bond yield adds more than 2% on Thursday. Market sentiment improves slightly on upbeat trade data from China. Coming up: Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from US. After dropping …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY trades in tight range near 106 handle despite US T-bond yield recovery - August 8, 2019
- USD/JPY bears blocked around 105.50 - August 8, 2019
- USD/JPY Forecast: Trying to Build a Base - August 8, 2019