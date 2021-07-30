A modest USD strength provided an additional boost, though the upside seems limited. The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild positive bias heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY trades with modest gains above mid-109.00s, lacks follow-through - July 30, 2021
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY hovers around 23.6% Fib, further weakness on cards - July 30, 2021
- USD/JPY double-top pattern points to further weakness - July 30, 2021