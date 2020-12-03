Sustained USD selling bias failed to assist USD/JPY to capitalize on its early uptick to the 104.55 area. COVID-19 vaccine optimism undermined the safe-haven JPY and might help limit losses for the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY trades with modest losses around 104.40-35 region - December 3, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Tests 50 Day EMA Again - December 2, 2020
- USD/JPY be ready to buy a break above 104.50 - December 2, 2020