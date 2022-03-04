USD/JPY trades with modest losses below mid-115.00s, NFP eyed amid geopolitical risks

USD/JPY witnessed some selling on Friday and retreated further from an over two-week high. The global rush to safety benefitted the JPY and exerted pressure amid sliding US bond yields. A blowout USD …
