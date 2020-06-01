DMA amid sustained USD selling. The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and helped limit any deeper losses. Market participants now look forward to the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY trades with modest losses, flirts with session lows around mid-107.00s - June 1, 2020
- USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Lack of Movement in Yields Holding Prices in a Range - June 1, 2020
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – May Be Ripe for Upside Breakout Following 15 Days of Rangebound Trading - May 31, 2020