USD/JPY sliding below 111 handle to trendline support. Eyes on 110.40 to volume point of control. US Congress in focus, can a deal get done for the US nation? Tokyo on lockdown, C …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY trdes below 111, bears heave eyes on 110.40 - March 25, 2020
- Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD consolidates bullish spike, trades above $14.00/oz - March 25, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Easing within range, yen’s demand limited - March 25, 2020