USD/JPY picks up bids to consolidate recent losses around mid-133.00s as markets brace for the US Q1 GDP during early Thursday. Adding strength to the corrective bounce could be the cautious optimism …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY trims losses near 133.50 amid dicey yields, defensive BoJ talks, US GDP eyed - April 26, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls taking a reincheck as bears eye 132.80s - April 26, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Risk Aversion Halts Its Gains - April 26, 2023