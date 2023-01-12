Claims for unemployment in the US were less than estimates, portraying a robust labor market. Fed’s Harker: Time for the Fed to rate increases at a smaller size. The USD/JPY snaps two days of gains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY tumbles after the release of US CPI, down at 130.40s - January 12, 2023
- USD/JPY: Stability through H1, scope for modest Yen gains in H2 – Scotiabank - January 12, 2023
- USD/JPY slides to over one-week low, struggles near 131.00 mark ahead of US CPI - January 12, 2023