The US NASDAQ rallied over 4% in a choppy ride. USD/JPY – In another volatile session, the Greenback plummeted against the Japanese Yen to 131.85 from Friday’s open at 133.48. The overnight low traded …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY tumbles, AUD climbs, UBS to buy Credit Suisse - March 20, 2023
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY slips lower from session highs, cautious optimism seen across markets - March 20, 2023
- USD/MXN Price Analysis: Bulls attack key resistance line near 19.00 - March 20, 2023