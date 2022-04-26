USD/JPY tumbles below 128.00 after the release of Japan’s Unemployment Rate at 2.6%

USD/JPY has recorded a vertical downside a little later than the release of Japan’s Unemployment Rate. Lower-than-expected Jobless Rate of 2.6% has underpinned the Japanese yen. The DXY is facing the …
