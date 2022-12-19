Japanese Yen weakens on a quiet Monday across financial markets. DXY off lows, down 0.18% for the day. USD/JPY moving sideways limited by 138.00. The USD/JPY erased daily losses on Monday during the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY turns positive, hits fresh daily highs at 136.80 - December 19, 2022
- USD/JPY: Looking for an eventual break below 133.09 – Credit Suisse - December 19, 2022
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Build a Base - December 19, 2022