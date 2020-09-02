USD/JPY Turns up on Vaccine Hopes and Bids near A Critical Support

USD/JPY turns around 105.29 after recent weakness. A bearish MACD and monthly resistance line check the bulls. Bears will be tested at 61.8 Percent Fibonacci retracement of July-August up-move.
