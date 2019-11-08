The pair is currently trading at 1.2822, having added more than 10 pips in the last few minutes. USD/JPY failed another attempt to retake the 109.50 level, as the sellers returned despite the renewed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: U.S. dollar could continue rally if it remains above 109.435 - November 7, 2019
- USD/JPY: Sidelined in Asia despite big beat on Japanese data, Nikkei hits one-year high - November 7, 2019
- USD/JPY: Buyers lurk near 109.15 amid US-China trade deal hopes - November 7, 2019