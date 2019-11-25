The failed breakout on GBP/USD’s daily chart is painting a bearish picture. The daily chart also shows an impending golden cross, a bullish development. USD/JPY is off the highs but holds the higher …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: U.S. dollar needs to hold above 108.800 to progress to the upside - November 25, 2019
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Doji on D1, 200-day SMA question buyers - November 24, 2019
- USD/JPY firm in Asia open as Hong Kong election results support risk appetite - November 24, 2019