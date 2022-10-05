Following Japan’s private sector PMIs, the market focus will shift to US labor market and private sector PMIs to provide the USD/JPY with direction.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Bears move in and take out key structure - October 4, 2022
- USD/JPY Under Early Pressure with the Bears Eyeing Sub-143 - October 4, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Turns bearish, sliding below the one-hour 200-EMA, as sellers eye 143.00 - October 4, 2022