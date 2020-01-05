USD/JPY under pressure in early FX prices and moves. US/Iran threats are making for a risk-off start to the week in early Asia. USD/JPY has fallen 0.3% in early Asia due to the US / Iran trade threats …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY-Under pressure early on escalating M.East tensions – Reuters News - January 5, 2020
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – 107.891 Potential Trigger Point for Steep Break to 106.485 - January 5, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Fear likely to keep supporting the JPY - January 5, 2020