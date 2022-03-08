USD/JPY closed in positive territory on Monday and continues to edge higher toward 115.50 on Tuesday, trading in the upper-half of the 114.50-116.00 range. Economists at OCBC Bank expect the pair to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Upside based on hawkish Fed and widening yield differentials remain largely intact – OCBC - March 8, 2022
- USD/JPY sticks to gains near mid-115.00s amid rising US bond yields, geopolitics in focus - March 8, 2022
- USD/JPY stays firmer above 115.00 as yields extend latest rebound, Ukraine fears stretch - March 7, 2022