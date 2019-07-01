USD/JPY: Upside capped as traders re-think immediate knee-jerk to trade truce

USD/JPY has gapped to the upside on positive risk sentiment following geopolitical ice-breaking talks. The US/Iran risk is somewhat defused by China, U.S. and Korea improved relations. USD/JPY gapped …
