UK PM Johnson faces a test in parliament after securing an accord with the EU. USD/JPY is currently trading in the 108.60s in a tight spot and touch away from the 200-day moving average as risk …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY upside could be losing momentum – UOB - October 18, 2019
- JPY Futures: room for a correction lower - October 18, 2019
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Sideways Against Japanese Yen At Crucial Junction - October 17, 2019