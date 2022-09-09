USD/JPY: Upside could slow the pace near term – UOB

In the opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann and Quek Ser Leang, further upside in USD/JPY remains the most likely scenario for the time being, although a visit to 147.65 may have to wait …
