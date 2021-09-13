UOB Group’s FX Strategists noted that USD/JPY still faces some consolidation within the 109.30/110.55 range in the next weeks. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “Last Friday, we held …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY upside momentum loses traction – UOB - September 13, 2021
- USD/JPY to reach the 110.40 highs as US yields are on the rise again – ING - September 13, 2021
- USD/JPY retakes 110.00 mark, fresh session tops amid stronger USD - September 13, 2021