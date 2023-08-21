24-hour view: Last Friday, USD fell to a low of 144.92 before closing at 145.37 (-0.32%). There is a slight increase in downward momentum, and USD is likely to trade with a downward bias today.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY upside pressure mitigated below 144.00 – UOB - August 21, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Remains confined around 145.40 amid the cautious mood - August 21, 2023
- USD/JPY treads water around 145.40 after upbeat US employment data - August 21, 2023