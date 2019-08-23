USD/JPY: Upside risks remains in place for the yen – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank, expect the USD/JPY pair to trade with a neutral bias next week in the 105.00 – 107.50 range. “USD/JPY is up slightly, but upside room is limited given JPY buying flows from …
