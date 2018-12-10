Chart 1: The short-term view of the USD/JPY price action in the 60 minutes price chart highlights the direction of the trend and the support and resistance price points Chart 2: The short-term view of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: US dollar bounced at 112.295 and attempted to push through 112.450 - December 10, 2018
- USD/JPY risk reversals drop to 5.5-week, signal JPY strength - December 10, 2018
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY opens the week with a bearish bias, break below 110-EMA to see further declines - December 10, 2018