The USD/JPY rallied again during the trading session on Thursday as the ADP numbers came out much hotter than anticipated. This is people thinking that the Federal Reserve will have to stay tight …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: USD Continues to Recover Against Yen - January 6, 2023
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Strong US Average Hourly Earnings Could Launch Rally into 136.135 - January 6, 2023
- USD/JPY faces a probable rebound to 135.00 – UOB - January 6, 2023