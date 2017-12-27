USD/JPY Wave analysis and forecast for 22.12 – 29.12 https://t.co/DDFEZ40oBH

12/21 USD/JPY touched a weekly high at 113.465 [07:08 GMT] #forex #fx #finance #US.. 12/21 USDJPY: The percentage of traders net-long is now its lowest since Dec 14 whe.. 12/21 USDJPY has meandered through the Asian session. BOJ Kuroda due to speak any m.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)