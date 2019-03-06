Analysts at Wells Fargo, still expect modest gains in yen over the medium-term as broad US dollar softness sets in. They see that less market volatility could limit yen’s gains. “Japan’s economy has s…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY: We still expect modest gains for the yen over the medium term – Wells Fargo
Analysts at Wells Fargo, still expect modest gains in yen over the medium-term as broad US dollar softness sets in. They see that less market volatility could limit yen’s gains. “Japan’s economy has s…