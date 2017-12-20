USD/JPY: Wednesday’s General Review

US dollar strengthened yesterday against Japanese yen in view of the release of macroeconomic indicators that are positive for the US economy as well as expectations about positive vote of the Senate and the House of Representatives on the tax reform.
