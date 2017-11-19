USD/JPY Weekly Analysis – Sunday, November 19

USD/JPY failed to breakout of 115.50 and pulled back to 111.94, facing the key support at 111.47. A breakdown below this level will confirm that the bounce from 107.31 had completed at 114.73 already, then the following correction movement could take price …
