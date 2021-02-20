Dollar supported by the recent rise in US Treasury rates. FXStreet Forecast Poll illustrates pending weakness for the USD/JPY. The USD/JPY touched a five-month high on Wednesday at 106.23 boosted by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Anticipation of US economic recovery is not proof - February 19, 2021
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Anticipation of US economic strength is not proof - February 19, 2021
- USD/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Grind Higher - February 19, 2021