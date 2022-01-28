USD/JPY and the dollar revive after Fed meeting. FOMC and Chair Powell signal March fed funds increase. Treasury yields rise as Fed inflation fight comes into focus. Japanese inflation weakens, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Before the Fed and after - January 28, 2022
- USD/JPY: Break above 115.06 clears the way for strength back to 116.35/75 – Credit Suisse - January 28, 2022
- USD/JPY retreats from multi-week high, slides back below mid-115.00s post-US data - January 28, 2022