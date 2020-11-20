USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Hostage to the pandemic

USD/JPY continues its prolonged, orderly and slow technical descent. Yen strength and general US dollar weakness erode USD/JPY. US Treasury yields fade as markets worry about virus spread and closures …
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
