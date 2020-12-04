USD/JPY stable on the week despite general dollar failure. USD/JPY remains within recent ranges and technical formation. Dollar momentum lower on rising US pandemic closures. FXStreet Forecast Poll …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY nudges back above 104.00 level as US yields rally - December 4, 2020
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Logic need not apply - December 4, 2020
- USD/JPY declines toward 104.00 amid ongoing USD selloff - December 4, 2020