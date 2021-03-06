Overbought conditions on the daily chart warrant caution. The rally in USD/JPY that kicked-off from around 105.00 gained further momentum over the last week, in what markets witnessed a parabolic rise …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Overbought conditions could threaten the parabolic rise
Overbought conditions on the daily chart warrant caution. The rally in USD/JPY that kicked-off from around 105.00 gained further momentum over the last week, in what markets witnessed a parabolic rise …