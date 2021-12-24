USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Possible year-end liquidity shenanigans await?

USD/JPY scores December high as 114.10 resistance surmounted. Diminished Omicron risk-aversion and US inflation prompt dollar. Year-end liquidity shortage makes USD/JPY upside vulnerable. The USD/JPY …
