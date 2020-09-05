USD/JPY has been rising as the dollar recovers from the Fed’s blow. Uncertainty about PM Abe’s replacement, the global mood, and US inflation figures are eyed. Early September’s daily chart is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Ready to dive? Uncertainty about Abe succession, worsening mood to impact - September 4, 2020
- USD/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – US Dollar Rallies Into Resistance - September 4, 2020
- EUR/JPY: Euro remains vulnerable to a deeper correction lower in the near-term – MUFG - September 4, 2020