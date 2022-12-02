The US dollar has plunged against the Japanese yen during most of the week but has seen a stronger than anticipated jobs number grow a monkey wrench into the picture.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast – US Dollar Plunges Against Yen - December 2, 2022
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Bounces From the 200-Day EMA - December 2, 2022
- USD/JPY jumps after NFP erasing daily losses, finds resistance below 136.00 - December 2, 2022