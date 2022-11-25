The US dollar has gone back and forth against the Japanese yen during the trading week, testing a major trend line. The US dollar has gone back and forth during the course of the trading week, testing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast – US Dollar Tests Major Trend Line - November 25, 2022
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Bounces From Trend Line - November 25, 2022
- USD/JPY Rallies as the Dollar Index Arrests a Three-Day Slide - November 25, 2022