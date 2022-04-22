USD/JPY reaches a new two-decade high on Tuesday. Japan and US monetary policy divergence drives USD/JPY. BoJ’s Kuroda says aggressive monetary easing still necessary. Japanese authorities have …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Vulnerable at the record high - April 22, 2022
- Week Ahead: Can USD/JPY Hit Fresh 20-Year High Above 130? - April 22, 2022
- USD/JPY grinds higher towards 128.60s amidst risk-off and BoJ Kuroda’s dovish comments - April 22, 2022