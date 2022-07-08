The US dollar has powered higher against the Japanese yen again this week, despite the fact that we had formed a couple of shooting stars during the previous two weeks.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Lack of a catalyst keeps the pair sideways in the 135.00-136.00 area - July 8, 2022
- USD/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Power Higher Against the Japanese Yen - July 8, 2022
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – No Surprises in Fed Minutes as Focus Shifts to Friday’s US Jobs Report - July 8, 2022