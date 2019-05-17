The US dollar has found itself well supported against the Japanese yen over the last week, forming a nice-looking hammer at the important ¥109.70 level. At the bottom of the hammer we have the ¥109 …
USD/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – US dollar finding support against yen
