Raw Spread accounts offer spreads from 0.0 pips with a commission charge of USD $3.50 per 100k traded. Standard account offer spreads from 1 pips with no additional commission charges. Spreads on CFD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – US Dollar Recovers Nicely Through the Week - July 23, 2021
- USD/CAD: Loonie Falls for Second Straight Day on Subdued Oil Prices - July 23, 2021
- USD/JPY climbs to fresh 10-day highs above 110.50 - July 23, 2021