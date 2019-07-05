The US dollar has initially gapped higher to kick off the week, but then pulled back a bit to look for buyers underneath. Ultimately, we have turned around to reach towards the 100 a .60 level, which …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – US dollar show strength for the week
The US dollar has initially gapped higher to kick off the week, but then pulled back a bit to look for buyers underneath. Ultimately, we have turned around to reach towards the 100 a .60 level, which …