The US dollar has rallied a bit during the week, reaching towards the ¥110 level. That is an area that should continue to be important, as it is the middle of the larger consolidation area and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – US Dollar Stalls At Crucial Level - February 14, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Flat During Friday Session - February 14, 2020
- Can US Consumer Take USD/JPY to 110.00? - February 14, 2020