During last week’s trading, it was a painful start for USD/JPY, where the price fell to 106.95, the lowest level in two weeks, and the rest of the trading sessions continued to correct up to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Weekly Technical Outlook, amid awaiting Japanese Tax Increase - September 30, 2019
- USD/JPY fluctuates in tight range near 108 - September 30, 2019
- USD/JPY Analysis: technically bullish, limited by caution - September 30, 2019