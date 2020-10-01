USD/JPY welcomes October with mixed clues above 105.00

USD/JPY bounces off 105.40 following its declines from 12-day high the previous day. Stimulus talks combat political uncertainty and virus woes. Japan’s Tankan Large Manufacturing Index dropped to -27 …
