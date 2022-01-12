EUR/USD is dribbling close to weekly top below 1.1400, as the US dollar remains on the defensive alongside the yields, in the aftermath of Fed Chair Powell’s testimony. Coronavirus woes, World Bank …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY what to look for next - January 12, 2022
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY comatose at 5-DMA amid persistent coronavirus and global growth concerns, US inflation eyed for impetus - January 12, 2022
- USD/JPY consolidates in a range below mid-115.00s, focus remains on US CPI - January 12, 2022